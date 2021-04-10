Iceland: Third lava stream opens up in erupting volcano

More fissures have opened up in the volcano in Iceland three weeks after its eruption. A third eruption fissure opened up on Tuesday in between the twp already existing ones.

Drone footage filmed on Friday showed the second fissure surrounded by blanket of snow

The volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, some 30 kilometres southwest of the capital Reykjavik, started to erupt on March 19 and has become a tourist attraction, drawing thousands of visitors.

Volcanologists have no idea how long the eruption will continue, saying it could stop soon or continue for years, possibly even decades.

(With Reuters inputs)