/'I am pleased': Trump wins Supreme Court backing to continue $400 million White House ballroom work

The US Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling on Monday (Aug 31) allowed Donald Trump's administration to continue construction of his White House ballroom complex as the president challenged a judicial ​order that would halt much of the development. In the 5-4 ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts, who gave a dissent ruling, called the project "likely unlawful," while 5 other judges said the government would likely suffer "irreparable harm" if the project were blocked, citing national security concerns. The court, however, granted the administration's request to block a lower court's ‌order halting above-ground construction of the $400 million ballroom while a lawsuit by a historic preservation group seeking to stop the project proceeds.