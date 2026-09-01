/'I am pleased': Trump wins Supreme Court backing to continue $400 million White House ballroom work

The US Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling on Monday (Aug 31) allowed Donald Trump's administration to continue construction of his White House ballroom complex as the president challenged a judicial order that would halt much of the development. In the 5-4 ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts, who gave a dissent ruling, called the project "likely unlawful," while 5 other judges said the government would likely suffer "irreparable harm" if the project were blocked, citing national security concerns. The court, however, granted the administration's request to block a lower court's order halting above-ground construction of the $400 million ballroom while a lawsuit by a historic preservation group seeking to stop the project proceeds.
Reacting to the decision, Trump in a social media post welcomed the ruling and called the legal challenge baseless. "I am pleased to report that the United States Supreme Court has just ruled in favor of the Ballroom/Military Complex being built without any further contingency, doubt, or threat. We are living in the Golden Age of America, and this Building will be one of the Greatest ever constructed in Washington, D.C.," the Republican president wrote.