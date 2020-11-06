Hundreds march in Haiti after outrage over student's slaying

Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Haiti's capital Thursday to demand answers after the kidnapping and killing of a young woman.

High school senior Evelyne Sincere was found in a trash heap Sunday after relatives said they were unable to pay the large ransom demanded by her captors. Human rights groups contend the incident highlights the nation's worsening security crisis.

Haiti has been rocked by street protests demanding President Jovenel Moise's ouster on allegations that he mismanaged the economy and failed to hold accountable those who siphoned billions in international aid into bank accounts overseas.

The nation is also grappling with growing concern over Moise's decision to delay legislative elections and instead insist first on a constitutional referendum.

