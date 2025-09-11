/How ‘Nepo Kids’ click for the gram triggered Nepal's Gen Z revolution | In a Nutshell

Days before Nepal witnessed protests that toppled the administration of the country, #NepoKids and #NepoBaby were creating a buzz on social media. The youth of the country, while raising their voices against unemployment, showcased the luxuries and cushioned lives that the families of ministers and former ministers were enjoying. From ultra-luxurious watches to the shoes and swanky homes they flaunted of social media. For the rich wards of the ministers it may be the mere consequence of being a product of nepotism, but it irked the youth of the country. And then began the movement, which began pulling out pictures of their ‘nepo kids’.

How did it all begin?

The uprising in Nepal was against corruption, but it began with exposing the lavish lifestyle of ministers and their families. From receiving a degree from colleges abroad to taking vacations to pristine locations across the globe, Nepal’s Gen Z revolution began by calling a spade and spade. The youth was and still is motivated to keep it going until it stops.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Social media ban