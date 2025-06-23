/How Israel hit Iran's surface-to-surface missile engine production site that was 2,000 km away

The Israel Defence Forces on Sunday (June 22) said that it hit the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) surface-to-surface missile engine production site in Shahroud. The IDF revealed that the site was 2000 km away and it was hit because of “its planetary mixers and critical machinery used in the production of engines for missiles launched by the Iranian regime toward Israel.” The Israeli Air Force fighter jets earier flew over Iranian territory and struck storage facilities containing long-range surface-to-surface missiles, known as “Khorramshahr,” in the Yazd area - for the first time. Earlier today, Iran launched in what it described as the “20th wave” of retaliatory strikes on Israel using a wave of missile attacks, including the powerful ‘Khorramshahr-4’.

In a video, the IDF explained how it damaged the surface-to-surface missile engine production site in Shahroud. “This strike is part of the effort to damage the Iranian regime’s surface-to-surface missile production industry, which is intended to manufacture thousands of missiles in the coming years,” it said.

The IDF also said that approximately 30 IAF fighter jets, with guidance from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck dozens of military targets throughout Iran on Sunday with over 60 munitions. In parallel, missile launchers were struck in Isfahan, Bushehr, and Ahvaz. Strikes were also conducted on military sites involved in the production of aerial defense batteries, the ‘Third Brigade’ UAV command center, and a UAV storage facility near the command centre.

