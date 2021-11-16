Hong Kong police evacuate 32 people from court, deploy explosive experts

File photo of Hong Kong Police. Judges in Hong Kong are critiocised by both pro-Beijing and pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong. Photograph:( Reuters )
Hong Kong government later issued statement saying that it 'deplores' intimidation of judges
Hong Kong police evacuated 32 people from the city's West Kowloon Court and deployed explosive disposal experts, they said on Tuesday (November 16). The city's government later issued a statement saying it "deplores" intimidation of judges.
Hong Kong judges have been at times criticised by both pro-Beijing and democracy supporters in a city deeply divided following prolonged anti-government unrest in 2019.
Decisions in the global financial hub's courts are scrutinised around the world amid fears that Beijing's imposition of a sweeping national security law in response to the protests is eroding the rule of law, a claim authorities vehemently deny.