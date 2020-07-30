Holy Kaaba in Makkah gets a new Kiswa

The annual ritual of changing Kiswa (Ghilaf-e-Kaaba) held on July 29 at Masjid al-Haram in Saudi Arabia, where mask-clad pilgrims had gathered to perform the Hajj.

Estimating more than 650 square meters long silk material adorned with over 200kg of gold and silver string, the Kiswa's change is praised yearly as a large number of Muslims give testimony regarding it before the forthcoming Eid Al-Adha.

Upwards of 200 Saudi specialists were occupied with creating the Kiswa at the King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, which was supplanted within the sight of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

Great Mosque of Mecca, Arabic al-Masjid al-Ḥarām, also called Holy Mosque or Haram Mosque, mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, built to enclose the Kaʿbah, the holiest shrine in Islam. As one of the destinations of the hajj and ʿumrah pilgrimages, it receives millions of worshippers each year. The oldest parts of the modern structure date to the 16th century.

The very first construction of the Kaaba was done by Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) and his son Ismail as a house of worship to one God.



