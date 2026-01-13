Hindu auto driver stabbed to death in Bangladesh as attack on minorities continue — List of all killed

In the series of attack against Hindu minorities in Bnagladesh, a 28-year-old Hindu auto driver, identified as Samir Das, was beaten to death according to local media reports. The attack on the auto-driver took place in Daganbhuiyan in Chittagong on Sunday night (Jan 11). This is the seventh Hindu death in Bangladesh in unrest that began on December 19, after the murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Last week, Hindu factory owner and acting editor of a newspaper, Rana Pratap Bairagi, was shot dead in the Jashore district. The series of killing started with the lynching and public burning of Dipu Chandra Das on December 18 in Mymensingh.
The attack on minorities in Bangladesh have continued even as the Muhammad Yunus led government assured that safety of all religion is being ensured. On Jan 3, a Hindu woman was raped by two men in Jhenaidah district. After Dipu Chandra's lynching, on Dec 24, Amrit Mandal also known as Samrat was killed in Rajbari district. On Dec 28, Bijendra Biswas was shot dead by a colleague in a garment factory in Mymensingh. On Dec 31, a Hindu businessman, Khokon Chandra Das, from Shariatpur was attacked, hacked, and set on fire. He later died in the hospital on Jan 3. On Jan 5, a grocery shop owner identified as Sarat Chakraborty Mani, was hacked to death while closing his shop in Narsingdi. Moreover, Proloy Chaki, a Hindu politician and cultural activist died in custody on January 11.
Bangladesh unrest
The killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the 2024 student uprising and spokesperson for the radical political platform Inqilab Mancha ignited fresh wave of violence in Bangladesh. Hadi's anti-India and anti-Hasina stance became the premise for his supporters to march on the streets against India. Protests were held outside Indian missions in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, polls are scheduled in Bangladesh for February. Sheikh Hasina's Awami League has boycotted the polls, Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman has returned to the country and has set the tone for campaigning. Interim leader Muhammad Yunus expressing confidence that polls will be held as per scheduled time and ensured that violence will be brought to check and all sections will be protected. India has time and again in the past one month expressed its concern over growing attacks on minorities. However, instead of paying heed to India's concern, Bangladesh government in a statement asked New Delhi to focus on communal incidents inside the country.