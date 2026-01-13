Hindu auto driver stabbed to death in Bangladesh as attack on minorities continue — List of all killed

In the series of attack against Hindu minorities in Bnagladesh, a 28-year-old Hindu auto driver, identified as Samir Das, was beaten to death according to local media reports. The attack on the auto-driver took place in Daganbhuiyan in Chittagong on Sunday night (Jan 11). This is the seventh Hindu death in Bangladesh in unrest that began on December 19, after the murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Last week, Hindu factory owner and acting editor of a newspaper, Rana Pratap Bairagi, was shot dead in the Jashore district. The series of killing started with the lynching and public burning of Dipu Chandra Das on December 18 in Mymensingh.

The attack on minorities in Bangladesh have continued even as the Muhammad Yunus led government assured that safety of all religion is being ensured. On Jan 3, a Hindu woman was raped by two men in Jhenaidah district. After Dipu Chandra's lynching, on Dec 24, Amrit Mandal also known as Samrat was killed in Rajbari district. On Dec 28, Bijendra Biswas was shot dead by a colleague in a garment factory in Mymensingh. On Dec 31, a Hindu businessman, Khokon Chandra Das, from Shariatpur was attacked, hacked, and set on fire. He later died in the hospital on Jan 3. On Jan 5, a grocery shop owner identified as Sarat Chakraborty Mani, was hacked to death while closing his shop in Narsingdi. Moreover, Proloy Chaki, a Hindu politician and cultural activist died in custody on January 11.

Bangladesh unrest

