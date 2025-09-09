/Mass hysteria over fears of 'chemical leak' at Heathrow injures 21, lands 1 in hospital

London Heathrow Airport witnessed a mass hysteria incident on Monday, causing over 20 people to require medical assistance. It started with a "mysterious chemical" that led to Terminal 4 being evacuated at around 5 pm. Reports suggest that there were fears of some kind of chemical leak. Ambulances and fire crews rushed to the scene to assess the "possibly hazardous materials". The London Ambulance Service said, "We were called at 4.50 pm to Terminal 4 at Heathrow Airport. We sent ambulance crews, our cycle response unit, an incident response officer, and our hazardous area response team (HART). We treated 21 patients before taking one to the hospital." The airport announced that rescue teams were responding to an incident, informing passengers that an assessment of the scene was being carried out, and Terminal 4 was being evacuated as a precaution. Men in hazmat suits and masks swarmed the scene, as safety screens were put up and passengers stood about 160 yards from the terminal and watched. However, it turned out to be nothing as the police confirmed that "no trace of any adverse substance" was found at the airport. Also Read: Children found safe as New Zealand police end nearly 4-year manhunt, shoot dead fugitive father

What happened at Heathrow on Monday?

The Heathrow terminal was given the all-clear around 8 pm. A Heathrow spokesperson said, “Emergency services have confirmed Terminal 4 is safe to reopen and we are doing everything we can to ensure all flights depart as planned today. "We are very sorry for the disruption caused. The safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is our number one priority," BBC reported that it was a mass hysteria-type of event, which led to 21 people reporting injuries. All the injuries were deemed not "life-threatening or life-changing," a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said. As panic set in, one person was taken to the hospital, fearing a chemical leak could have occurred. "Around 20 people reported an injury. None were deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing. Enquiries are ongoing," a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.

