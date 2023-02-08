Heartbreaking image shows father holding hand of daughter, who died in Turkey earthquake

Massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have killed thousands of people and altered the lives of millions, leaving them with heart-wrenching scenes and heartbreaking stories. The death toll has crossed 11,000 and is expected to rise further.

Search and rescue workers are still racing against time in the hope to find survivors as they comb the rubble the entire day. The international community has come together to help those who lost everything in the disaster and now struggling in freezing temperatures.

A moving image from the streets of disaster-hit Turkey painted a picture of pain, sadness, hopelessness and suffering.

Mesut Hancer, the father of a 15-year-old, was seen holding the hand of his daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaras.

Hancer was seen sitting on the pile of rubble in freezing conditions. He looked grief-stricken to speak but the picture spoke thousands of words.

The news agency AFP reported that he refused to let go of his daughter's hand as her body lay lifeless among the slabs of concrete and strands of twisted rebar.

The current situation is not so promising for those who survived the powerful quakes, which caused many multi-story buildings to collapse. Amid all the chaos, the frustration is also growing because help has been slow to arrive.

As quoted by AFP, Ali Sagiroglu in Kahramanmaras said, "I can't get my brother back from the ruins. I can't get my nephew back. Look around here. There is no state official here, for God's sake. For two days we haven't seen the state around here... Children are freezing from the cold."

(With inputs from agencies)

