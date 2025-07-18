/Hamas armed wing says Israel blocking ceasefire and hostage release talks

The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas has accused Israel of blocking progress in talks for a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza. Negotiators from both sides have been holding indirect talks in Qatar since July 6. They are trying to agree on a 60-day truce that would include the release of 10 hostages. But after nearly two weeks, there has been no deal. Both Israel and Hamas are blaming each other for not compromising.

Israel wants Hamas to be dismantled as a military threat. On the other hand, Hamas wants clear promises for lasting peace, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and more humanitarian aid allowed in.

On Friday (July 18), Abu Obaida, the spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing (the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades), said in a video statement that Hamas had offered a full deal to release all hostages at once. But he said Israel rejected the offer and warned that if Israel continues to resist, Hamas may withdraw its current offer to release 10 hostages.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that the talks are still in the early stages. He denied claims of a deadlock and said there’s no fixed deadline to reach an agreement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would consider talks for a long-term ceasefire, but only after a temporary truce is in place.