US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday (Oct 21) defended a controversial attack ad by Republican Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign against his Democratic rival in the Ohio governor's race. The ad calls Democrat Amy Acton a "liar" and features her estranged mother, Donna Arthur, disputing Acton's account of a childhood she says involved a period of homelessness and sexual abuse. Arthur, whom Acton says she has not seen since 1978, urges Ohioans not to vote for her daughter.

Acton has said she was sexually abused by her stepfather when she was 12. Her mother stayed with the stepfather, who was charged with rape but fled the state and was never tried. He died in 2004. Acton's brother has supported her account.

The ad initially appeared on social media on Tuesday without identifying its source, but Ramaswamy's campaign later accepted it was behind the spot and was spending $4 million to promote it. You can watch the ad here:

Vance brushes aside the blowback

Vance, campaigning with Ramaswamy and Republican US Senator Jon Husted on Wednesday, brushed aside the criticism. "Vivek Ramaswamy had the audacity to run a TV commercial which calls it out like it is and calls Amy Acton a liar," said Vance, who rose to fame on his own story of childhood neglect in Ohio.

"And my message, ladies and gentlemen, is very simple. Whatever you think about any of the TV advertisements, focus on the substance and focus on the facts."

A 'disgusting attack'

Acton's brother, Philip Stearns, has previously labelled Ramaswamy's ad as a "desperate, disgusting attack." Acton campaign spokesperson Addie Bullock said Ramaswamy's decision to promote the ad was "both despicable and entirely predictable."

As the backlash built on Tuesday, Ramaswamy's campaign spokesperson Connie Luck issued a statement saying: "We don't know what happened between Amy and her mother ... but we know that Amy Acton is a serial fabulist."

Ramaswamy also faced a heckler at a campaign event in Westerville, who shouted, "She was 12 years old," apparently referring to the abuse claims. Conservative commentator Meghan McCain called the ad "dastardly," writing on X that it "never should have been created."

The market turns on Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy's chances had already been slipping on the prediction market Polymarket, but after the ad was released, his odds dropped to just 22 per cent. Acton meanwhile held a 79 per cent chance of winning as of Wednesday afternoon, a dramatic shift from a year ago when Ramaswamy stood at 71 per cent and Acton at 30.