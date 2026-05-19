Unidentified gunman opened fire on pedestrians in the Egyptian town of Abnoub in Assiut province late Monday (May 18), killing eight people and injuring five others, according to a report by Gulf News. The news website cited local media reports and said that the attackers were travelling in a black Jeep Cherokee when they sprayed bullets near Al Central Street before fleeing the area. Witnesses described scenes of panic and chaos as residents rushed to escape the gunfire. A social emdia video of the incident is going viral. However, authenticity of the video is not known. Following the initial attack, police tracked the suspect, but the gunman refused to surrender and initiated a heavy exchange of gunfire, during which security forces fatally shot him.
According to the report, police and ambulances quickly arrived at the scene after authorities received reports of the shooting. Security forces imposed a cordon around the area while injured victims were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Prosecutors ordered the bodies of those killed to be transferred to the morgue pending investigation. Investigators have begun collecting evidence and questioning witnesses as authorities work to determine the motive behind the attack.
Videos circulating on social media showed crowds gathering near the scene as residents reacted in shock. Women could reportedly be heard screaming after witnessing the aftermath of the shooting. Egyptian authorities had not issued a final official statement on the incident late Monday. Investigators began questioning witnesses and collecting evidence to establish the motive behind the shooting. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and officials had not released a detailed statement on the final casualty toll late Monday. “One moment people were standing in the street, and the next there was gunfire everywhere,” one resident was quoted as saying by local media, adding that several bodies could be seen at the scene shortly after the attack.