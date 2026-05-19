Unidentified gunman opened fire on pedestrians in the Egyptian town of Abnoub in Assiut province late Monday (May 18), killing eight people and injuring five others, according to a report by Gulf News. The news website cited local media reports and said that the attackers were travelling in a black Jeep Cherokee when they sprayed bullets near Al Central Street before fleeing the area. Witnesses described scenes of panic and chaos as residents rushed to escape the gunfire. A social emdia video of the incident is going viral. However, authenticity of the video is not known. Following the initial attack, police tracked the suspect, but the gunman refused to surrender and initiated a heavy exchange of gunfire, during which security forces fatally shot him.

According to the report, police and ambulances quickly arrived at the scene after authorities received reports of the shooting. Security forces imposed a cordon around the area while injured victims were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Prosecutors ordered the bodies of those killed to be transferred to the morgue pending investigation. Investigators have begun collecting evidence and questioning witnesses as authorities work to determine the motive behind the attack.

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