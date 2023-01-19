Greg Steube health update: Congressman Greg Steube fell off the roof at Florida house

Greg Steube health update: US Congressman Greg Steube was involved in an accident at his Florida house. A statement was issued by his office regarding the incident. Republican Steube, 44, is a member of the narrow majority that recently won control of the chamber. After the party's poor midterm elections raised concerns about Kevin McCarthy's leadership in December, he took notice of the situation. Read on to know about the incident and the latest updates on his health. Steube was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday afternoon, according to his office. Taking to twitter, his office wrote that Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late on Wednesday afternoon and sustained several injuries. It added that the office will provide additional updates when possible.

"Please pray for the Congressman and his family," his office added. Steube resides in Sarasota with his wife and son, as per congressional website. The Republican congressman serves on the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees and has represented South Central Florida's 17th congressional district since 2018. His profile states that he is an Army veteran who served in Iraq before starting his political career. A fellow Republican from Florida tweeted, “Horrible to hear about @RepGregSteube’s accident earlier today."

Sandy and I are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers and wishing him a very speedy recovery. — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) January 19, 2023