/Greenland’s capital Nuuk sees city-wide power outage: Here’s the REAL reason

A major power outage struck Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, at a time when the Atlantic country is faced by US President Donald Trump’s threats, who has expanded his push to seize Denmark’s sovereign territory. The power outage forced the city’s around 20,000 people into darkness and has also affected the internet connectivity on the island. The city’s power supply was disrupted around 10:30 pm on Saturday (Jan 24). The power was only restored in some parts of the city, even after three hours.

Why did the power outage happen?

According to the state utility, Nukissiorfiit, the outage over the weekend happened after strong winds caused a transmission failure. In a post on its Facebook page, the company said that it was in the process of restoring supply through an emergency power plant.

Meanwhile, internet monitor NetBlocks reported a sharp decline in connectivity in Green, “with high impact to capital Nuuk”.

The outage comes amid Trump’s escalating Arctic rhetoric. Thousands have been protesting on the streets of Greenland and Denmark against the US president’s push to acquire the territory. Since he took office in January 2024, Trump has repeatedly suggested taking over the Arctic island, citing its strategic importance and threats from Russia and China.