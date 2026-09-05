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Greek F-4 Phantom ‌fighter jet crashed during airshow near Athens

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 19:11 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 19:25 IST
Greek F-4 Phantom ‌fighter jet crashed during airshow near Athens

Screengrab from video shared on social media. Photograph: (X/@Xpress_24_7)

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A Greek F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed during an airshow near Athens, bursting into flames. A search-and-rescue operation is underway, with pilot and crowd casualties still unclear.

A Greek two seat F-4 Phantom ‌fighter jet crashed during an air show near Athens, according to a Greek Air Force official. The incident happened at Tanagra ​air force base, where people had gathered to watch the annual “Athens Flying Week”. Videos shared on social media showed the aircraft taking off and performing manuevers before suddenly losing altitude and crashing about a hundred metres from the spectators. An explosion followed by thick plumes of smoke was seen as the jet crashed.

According to a Reuters report, two helicopters were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire. It was unclear whether the pilots survived the crash or if anyone in the crowd had been injured.

“A search and rescue ​operation ⁠is under way,” the air force official told the news agency.

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According to public broadcaster ​ERT, people were urged to vacate the area via announcements on loudspeakers.

Reportedly, Defence Minister Nikos Dendias cancelled a trip to Thessaloniki’s International Fair to visit the scene of the accident.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 3 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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