/Greek F-4 Phantom ‌fighter jet crashed during airshow near Athens

A Greek two seat F-4 Phantom ‌fighter jet crashed during an air show near Athens, according to a Greek Air Force official. The incident happened at Tanagra ​air force base, where people had gathered to watch the annual “Athens Flying Week”. Videos shared on social media showed the aircraft taking off and performing manuevers before suddenly losing altitude and crashing about a hundred metres from the spectators. An explosion followed by thick plumes of smoke was seen as the jet crashed.

According to a Reuters report, two helicopters were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire. It was unclear whether the pilots survived the crash or if anyone in the crowd had been injured.

“A search and rescue ​operation ⁠is under way,” the air force official told the news agency.

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According to public broadcaster ​ERT, people were urged to vacate the area via announcements on loudspeakers.