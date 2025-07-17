/GoFundMe, OnlyFans… or goodbye? How immigrants are fighting to stay in America

With the ongoing ICE crackdown, immigrants have turned to the largest crowdfunding platform in the US, GoFundMe and adult content platform OnlyFans to escape the crackdown from the ICE and to raise money to cover the legal expenses.
Immigrants in the US, many of whom are facing deportation, are turning to innovative and unusual sources for money to cover the expenses for bail and legal battles to survive and stay in the country. A Colombian woman with the profile name ‘The Blonde that should not get deported’ (@Blondeblond) has resorted to posting nude pictures online to raise money for her legal expenses.
According to a report by USA Today, she had been detained by ICE and is locked up in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centre in Louisiana. The cost of deportation defence can run up to thousands of dollars. The OnlyFans model spoke on condition of anonymity in the fear that her fundraising effort would be affected if her identity were disclosed.
The Department of Homeland Security detained her in the Enforcement Detention Centre in June. Her husband or other relatives are allowed to visit her twice a week. She is raising funds for her upcoming bond hearing.
Her OnlyFans handle features photos of her in scantily clad, bold clothing. She met her husband, who is a US citizen, in Colombia. When he visited her country, both were in their respective relationships. They kept in touch for years, fell in love and decided to get married after a divorce.
Crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe have raised nearly $2 million for deportation defence efforts in June and July. USA Today has verified 15 such campaigns with internal sources of the largest crowdfunding platform in the US.
A California mother of two whose youngest is still in high school has raised $6,721 in a week. A married Vermont homebuilder who co-owns a business has collected $36,975 since June 18. This trend highlights growing desperation and creativity among immigrant communities to avoid deportation amid increasingly aggressive immigration enforcement. However, while using a platform like OnlyFans, these individuals are vulnerable to personal safety and dignity. These income streams are unpredictable and unreliable, and sometimes come with stigma.