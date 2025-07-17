/GoFundMe, OnlyFans… or goodbye? How immigrants are fighting to stay in America

Immigrants in the US, many of whom are facing deportation, are turning to innovative and unusual sources for money to cover the expenses for bail and legal battles to survive and stay in the country. A Colombian woman with the profile name ‘The Blonde that should not get deported’ (@Blondeblond) has resorted to posting nude pictures online to raise money for her legal expenses.

According to a report by USA Today, she had been detained by ICE and is locked up in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centre in Louisiana. The cost of deportation defence can run up to thousands of dollars. The OnlyFans model spoke on condition of anonymity in the fear that her fundraising effort would be affected if her identity were disclosed.

The Department of Homeland Security detained her in the Enforcement Detention Centre in June. Her husband or other relatives are allowed to visit her twice a week. She is raising funds for her upcoming bond hearing.

Her OnlyFans handle features photos of her in scantily clad, bold clothing. She met her husband, who is a US citizen, in Colombia. When he visited her country, both were in their respective relationships. They kept in touch for years, fell in love and decided to get married after a divorce.

Crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe have raised nearly $2 million for deportation defence efforts in June and July. USA Today has verified 15 such campaigns with internal sources of the largest crowdfunding platform in the US.