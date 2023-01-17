Global top news Live | Deadly attack on Somalian military base, Chinese vice PM wanrns of 'spillover' from Western rate hikes
Goldman Sachs reported a 69 percent drop in fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday to $1.2 billion, reflecting a weaker environment for mergers and acquisitions and lower gains in private equity investments. Shares of Goldman dipped after the report, which missed analyst expectations for revenues and earnings per share. The investment bank also set aside higher provisions tied to its consumer credit card business.
An accidental grenade blast in a Russian region bordering Ukraine has led to at least seven deaths, the Interfax news agency reported Tuesday. "Four dead have been found among the missing. The number of victims has increased to seven people," the emergency services told Interfax.
It added that the search for four more people was continuing. Over the weekend a sergeant in the southern Belgorod region "unintentionally" detonated a hand grenade inside a dormitory at a location for military personnel, Interfax said, citing emergency services. According to Interfax, the grenade triggered an ammunition blast and subsequent fire, killing three servicemen and injuring 16 others, including the perpetrator.
China's vice premier warned Tuesday about the impact of "spillover effects" of Western interest rate hikes on emerging economies.
"We call for more attention to the spillover effects of major countries' rate hikes on emerging market and developing countries so as not to add to more debt or financial risks," Liu He told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen took China to task over clean-technology industries on Tuesday, threatening investigations over Beijing's subsidies in the sector.
In a speech to the World Economic Forum Davos, Switzerland, Von der Leyen announced plans for a "sovereignty fund" and a "Net Zero Industry Act" to defend Europe's industrial base from massive US and Chinese subsidies.
"We see aggressive attempts to attract our industrial capacities away to China and elsewhere," von der Leyen told the world's global political and business elite at their annual meeting in the Swiss Alpine resort.
Al-Shabaab launched a deadly attack on a Somali military base on Tuesday, just a day after the government claimed a "historic victory" over the jihadists with the capture of a strategic coastal town.
There were conflicting reports about the death toll after the Islamist fighters stormed the camp in the town of Hawadley north of the capital Mogadishu.
Army chief Odowaa Yusuf Rage said on national radio that five soldiers including a senior officer had died in the attack claimed by the Al-Qaeda-allied militant group.
A suspected security official from the Islamic State terrorist group was arrested by the Dutch police on Tuesday on the suspicision of war crimes in Syria, AFP reported.
The 37-year-old Syrian was held in the southwestern village of Arkel, where he was living after being granted asylum, a prosecution service statement said.
He "is said to have played an important role in the Syrian civil war within the terrorist organisations Jabhat al-Nusra and Islamic State", prosecutors said.