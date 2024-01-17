Global tobacco use drops, WHO urges fight against industry interference

The World Health Organization (WHO), in its latest report, revealed a declining trend in global tobacco use, with 150 countries successfully reducing consumption. However, the tobacco industry's efforts to undermine progress continue to raise concerns about the battle against tobacco use.

According to the WHO's tobacco trends report released on Tuesday (Jan 16), there are currently 1.25 billion adult tobacco users globally. "While the numbers have steadily decreased over the years the world will make it to a 25% relative reduction in tobacco use by 2025, missing the voluntary global goal of 30 percent reduction from the 2010 baseline," WHO said. Only 56 countries globally are projected to reach this goal.

Trends in 2022 indicate a continued decline in tobacco use rates worldwide, with approximately 1 in 5 adults consuming tobacco, compared to 1 in 3 in the year 2000.

Dr. Ruediger Krech, Director of the WHO Department of Health Promotion, expressed both satisfaction and caution, stating, “Good progress has been made in tobacco control in recent years, but there is no time for complacency. I’m astounded at the depths the tobacco industry will go to pursue profits at the expense of countless lives.”

The report highlighted success stories in Brazil and the Netherlands, attributing their achievements to the implementation of MPOWER tobacco control measures.

Brazil has seen a relative reduction of 35 percent since 2010, while the Netherlands is on track to reach its 30 percent target. The report also identifies six countries where tobacco use is still rising - Congo, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Oman, and the Republic of Moldova.

"Country surveys consistently show that children aged 13–15 years in most countries are using tobacco and nicotine products. To protect the future generations and ensure that tobacco use continues to decline, WHO will dedicate this year's World No Tobacco Day to Protecting children from tobacco industry interference," WHO said in a statement.

South-East Asian region

The report notes that the WHO South-East Asian Region currently has the highest percentage of population using tobacco at 26.5 percent, closely followed by the European Region at 25.3 percent.

Disturbingly, "The Global Tobacco Industry Interference Index 2023," published by STOP and the Global Centre for Good Governance in Tobacco Control, indicates a deterioration in efforts to protect health policy from increased tobacco industry interference worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies)