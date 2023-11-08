Global fossil fuel production plans threaten 1.5 degree Celsius warming threshold: UN report

Global fossil fuel production in the next seven years will be more than double the levels pushing the world far beyond the climate goals, including the 1.5 degree Celsius target, set under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, said the United Nations and researchers, on Wednesday (Nov 8).

The UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Production Gap report comes ahead of the COP28 climate conference which will take place later this month, where the future of fossil fuels is set to be a key point of discussion.

What did the UNEP report find?

The report assesses the gap in fossil fuel production cuts and what’s needed to meet climate goals. “Fossil fuel phase out is one of the pivotal issues that will be negotiated at COP 28,” said Ploy Achakulwisut, Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) scientist and a lead author of the report said in a press briefing.

She added, “We need countries to commit to a phase out of all fossil fuels to keep the 1.5C goal alive.” Leaders from across the world are set to convene for the global COP 28 climate meeting starting November 30, in the oil-rich nation of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Under the Paris climate deal, nations have committed to a long-term goal of limiting average global temperature to less than two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and even try to limit them further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

However, the report analysed 20 major fossil fuel producers and found they plan to produce a total of 110 per cent more fossil fuels than what would be consistent with limiting the degree of warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and 69 per cent more than would be consistent with two degree Celsius.

The report also noted that none of the 20 countries – which account for 82 per cent of production and 73 per cent of consumption of the world’s fossil fuel supply – have committed to reducing coal, oil, and gas production in line with limiting the warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

This comes as burning fossil fuel has been attributed as the main cause of climate change as it accounts for most of the planet-heating carbon pollution driving global warming.

Calls for unity ahead of COP28

“Governments’ plans to expand fossil fuel production are undermining the energy transition needed to achieve net-zero emissions, throwing humanity’s future into question,” said UNEP Executive Director, Inger Andersen.

She also called for nations to “unite behind a managed and equitable phase-out of coal, oil and gas – to ease the turbulence ahead and benefit every person on this planet.” The countries analysed include Australia, China, Norway, Qatar, Britain, the UAE and the United States.

Out of the 20 countries, 17 have pledged to reach net zero emissions but continue to promote subsidies, support and plan the expansion of fossil fuel production, said the report.

In fact, the US which aims to reach net zero emissions by 2050 has accelerated domestic production of oil and gas since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.