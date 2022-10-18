Global Economy LIVE updates | Japanese yen hits a fresh 32-year low against dollar

Dollar notes Photograph: Reuters
Oct 18, 2022, 07:54 AM (IST)
Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday as a weaker US dollar lent support to it. Rising shale production and fears that high inflation could lead the world economy into a recession limited gains.
Brent crude futures rose nive cents or 0.1 per cent to $91.71 per barrel by 1:20 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained six cents or 0.1 per cent to $85.52 per barrel.
Oct 18, 2022, 07:49 AM (IST)
The Japanese yen hit its lowest value against the US dollar in 32 years on Tuesday (October 18). The US currency rose to 149.10 yen.
Japan spent 2.8 trillion yen ($18.81 billion) in dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention last month when authorities intervened to prop up the yen for the first time since 1998.
Oct 18, 2022, 07:48 AM (IST)
A senior official at India's Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Monday that the country has sufficient stocks of rice and wheat and the government will sell wheat in the open market if needed to control prices.
"We've enough stocks of rice and wheat and there's nothing to worry," Sudhanshu Pandey told a press conference.
"We'll intervene if needed," he said, replying to a query on whether the government would sell food stocks in the open market to keep a lid on local prices.
Oct 18, 2022, 07:46 AM (IST)
Intel Corp is reportedly gearing up for a valuation that is significantly lower than previously expected for the initial public offering of its self-driving car unit Mobileye, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Mobileye was originally expected to land a roughly $50 billion valuation, but is now set to target one of under $20 billion and sell a smaller number of shares than originally planned, according to the report.
Oct 18, 2022, 07:44 AM (IST)
The dollar witnessed a fall on Monday while sterling jumped after Britain's new finance minister ditched most of the government's "mini-budget".
Jeremy Hunt, the new finance minister, reversed portions of the 45-billion pound "mini-budget" that sparked market turmoil in which the pound hit record lows and the Bank of England was forced to intervene.
Oct 18, 2022, 07:40 AM (IST)
Oil prices held steady on Monday in choppy trading. Fears that high inflation and energy costs could pull the global economy into recession offset China's continuation of loose monetary policy.
Brent crude futures were down one cents, or 0.01 per cent, to $91.62 a barrel, recovering from a 6.4 per cent fall last week. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 15 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $85.46 after a 7.6 per cent decline last week.