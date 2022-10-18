Global Economy LIVE updates | Japanese yen hits a fresh 32-year low against dollar

Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday as a weaker US dollar lent support to it. Rising shale production and fears that high inflation could lead the world economy into a recession limited gains.

Brent crude futures rose nive cents or 0.1 per cent to $91.71 per barrel by 1:20 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained six cents or 0.1 per cent to $85.52 per barrel.