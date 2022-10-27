Global Economy LIVE | Meta's Q3 profits see sharp dip, Samsung also sees fall in operating profit

Meta reported Wednesday that its profit more than halved to $4.4 billion in the third quarter from $9.2 billion a year earlier. The company said it is planning "significant changes" to bolster efficiency in the current scenario.

User numbers have been stagnating for the social networking giant and it is also facing cuts in advertising budgets. As a result, its revenue slipped to $27.7 billion from $29 billion a year earlier.

"We're approaching 2023 with a focus on prioritization and efficiency that will help us navigate the current environment and emerge an even stronger company," said Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg.

Meta shares plunged 19.1 percent to $105 in after-market trades, the price less than a third of what it was at the start of this year.