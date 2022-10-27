Global Economy LIVE | Meta's Q3 profits see sharp dip, Samsung also sees fall in operating profit

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta Photograph: Reuters
Oct 27, 2022, 08:28 AM (IST)
Asian shares rose on Thursday on growing expectations that major central banks could start slowing the pace of interest rate hikes in coming months, while the dollar's retreat lifted commodities and pushed treasury yields lower.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.59% higher and set for third straight session of gains. The index is down roughly 2 per cent for the month.
Australia's resources-heavy share index advanced 0.81 percent, while Japan's Nikkei opened 0.09 per cent lower.
Oct 27, 2022, 07:35 AM (IST)
Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday. This comes after US Nasdaq index fell following disappointing results from Microsoft and Google parent company Alphabet.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.12 per cent, or 32.04 points, to 27,399.80 at the open, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.14 per cent, or 2.72 points, to 1,915.49.
Oct 27, 2022, 07:34 AM (IST)
Samsung Electronics on Thursday reported a dip in its third-quarter operating profits. It said they were down 31.39 per cent year-on-year after a global economic downturn hit demand for consumer electronics.
Earnings in its crucial memory chips division were down, the company said in a statement, adding that "demand for consumer products remained weak."
Oct 27, 2022, 07:33 AM (IST)
Meta reported Wednesday that its profit more than halved to $4.4 billion in the third quarter from $9.2 billion a year earlier. The company said it is planning "significant changes" to bolster efficiency in the current scenario.
User numbers have been stagnating for the social networking giant and it is also facing cuts in advertising budgets. As a result, its revenue slipped to $27.7 billion from $29 billion a year earlier.
"We're approaching 2023 with a focus on prioritization and efficiency that will help us navigate the current environment and emerge an even stronger company," said Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg.
Meta shares plunged 19.1 percent to $105 in after-market trades, the price less than a third of what it was at the start of this year.
Oct 27, 2022, 07:29 AM (IST)
Oil prices continued their upward trend in early Asian trade on Thursday after surging more than 3 per cent in the previous session, driven by record US crude exports and a weaker US dollar.
Brent crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $95.94 a barrel by 0015 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 19 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $88.10.