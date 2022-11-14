Global Economy LIVE | Global economic outlook getting 'gloomier', says IMF

The International Monetary Fund said on Sunday that the global economic outlook is even gloomier than projected last month. It cited a steady worsening in purchasing manager surveys in recent months.

It blamed tightening monetary policy triggered by inflation, weak growth momentum in China, and ongoing supply disruptions and food insecurity caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the reasons.

The global lender last month cut its global growth forecast for 2023 to 2.7 per cent from a previous forecast of 2.9 per cent.