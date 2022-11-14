Global Economy LIVE | Global economic outlook getting 'gloomier', says IMF

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund logo Photograph: Reuters
Nov 14, 2022, 08:49 AM (IST)
The US dollar held firm on Monday following a dive last week as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said that the central bank was not softening its fight against inflation. A slightly cooler-than-anticipated inflation data on Thursday led to the dollar index sliding 3.6 per cent over two sessions last week, its biggest two-day percentage loss since March 2009.
Nov 14, 2022, 08:45 AM (IST)
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp's shares plunged on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter. SoftBank shares were down 11.2 per cent in morning trade, on track for their biggest one-day loss in more than 2-1/2 years.
Nov 14, 2022, 07:42 AM (IST)
The International Monetary Fund said on Sunday that the global economic outlook is even gloomier than projected last month. It cited a steady worsening in purchasing manager surveys in recent months.
It blamed tightening monetary policy triggered by inflation, weak growth momentum in China, and ongoing supply disruptions and food insecurity caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the reasons.
The global lender last month cut its global growth forecast for 2023 to 2.7 per cent from a previous forecast of 2.9 per cent.
Nov 14, 2022, 07:40 AM (IST)
Oil prices rose nearly one per cent on Monday, extending gains from the previous session. China's move to ease some of its strict COVID-19 protocols fuelled hopes of a recovery in economic activity and demand at the world's top crude importer.
Brent crude futures rose 87 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $96.86 a barrel by 0041 GMT after settling up 1.1 per cent on Friday.
Nov 14, 2022, 07:38 AM (IST)
Asian share markets were mixed on Monday after a top US central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number. Meanwhile, Chinese stocks gained on signs of aid for the hard-hit property sector.
Nov 14, 2022, 07:37 AM (IST)
The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX is being scrutinized by government investigators in the Bahamas to check whether any "criminal misconduct occurred," the Royal Bahamas Police said on Sunday.
FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday in what is one of the highest profile crypto blowups. Traders rushed to withdraw $6 billion from the platform in just 72 hours and rival exchange Binance abandoned a proposed rescue deal.