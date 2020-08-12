Global coronavirus death toll crosses 740,000

As many as 20,403,255 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 13,286,580 have recovered, 742,018 have died so far.

The US accounted for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world. The total number of coronavirus cases in the US stood at 5,141,208 and the death toll is now 164,537, according to the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

Nearly eight months into the coronavirus outbreak, Russia has become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a corona vaccine, dubbed “Sputnik V” (a reference to the world's first satellite), for civilian use, according to President Vladimir Putin.

Brazil is at second place in terms of coronavirus cases with 3,057,470 infections and 101,752 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,329,638), and is followed by Russia (895,691), South Africa (566,109), Mexico (492,522), Peru (489,680).



(With inputs from agencies)