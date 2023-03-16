ugc_banner
Global banking crisis | Credit Suisse to borrow from Swiss central bank

WION Web Team
New YorkUpdated: Mar 16, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Shares of Switzerland's second-biggest bank fell sharply hitting historic lows after its main shareholder announced that he won't be investing any more Photograph:(AFP)

The Silicon Valley Bank collapse triggered panic in markets and the banking sector across the world. SVB was USA's 16th largest bank and its collapse has shown the weak fundamentals of the banking sector. Follow for more updates:

16 Mar 2023, 9:12 (IST)
US prosecutors probing Silicon Valley Bank collapse

US prosecutors are investigating the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a Wall Street Journal report said. The firm's sudden collapse left regulators scrambling to contain the fallout. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also launched a parallel investigation, the publication said. The investigation may not result in allegations of wrongdoing or charges being filed, WSJ said.

16 Mar 2023, 9:10 (IST)
Moody's cut US banking outlook

Credit rating agency Moody's on Wednesday sent the alarm bells ringing by revising its outlook of the US banking system. It cut the sector's outlook to "negative" from stable and warned of "a rapid deterioration in the operating environment". 

16 Mar 2023, 9:08 (IST)
Bank of England in touch with Credit Suisse

According to a BBC report, given the gravity of the situation, Bank of England has telegrammed Credit Suisse and Swiss authorities to keep a close eye on the developing situation. 

16 Mar 2023, 9:07 (IST)
Will make liquidity available to Credit Suisse if required, says Swiss central bank

The Swiss central bank on Wednesday said that the embattled Credit Suisse's capital and liquidity levels were adequate but emphasised that it is prepared to make liquidity available to the bank if required.

16 Mar 2023, 8:59 (IST)
Credit Suisse stock price tumble

The shares of the bank went for a freefall on the Swiss stock exchange, declining more than 30 per cent to hit a record low of 1.55 Swiss francs.

16 Mar 2023, 8:56 (IST)
Credit Suisse to borrow money

Switzerland's second-largest bank Credit Suisse on Wednesday said it will borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to shore up its finances. The decision has been taken to strengthen the bank, said the officials. 

"My team and I are resolved to move forward rapidly to deliver a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs," said Ulrich Koerner, Credit Suisse's CEO. 