Germany: Police arrest Serbian national suspected of killing 2 elderly women, say reports

The police in Germany arrested a Serbian man on Tuesday (January 31), who was suspected of killing two elderly women near the Schwäbisch Hall. Addressing a press conference, authorities in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg said on Wednesday the suspect was taken into custody. According to the investigators, the man, 31, had moved to Germany with his family in December last year, a report by the Deutsche Welle said.

The Serbian national has been suspected of killing a 77-year-old woman in December last year and an 89-year-old woman in January in the Schwäbisch Hall region. During the investigation, authorities recovered objects used in the crime and DNA traces tied to the suspect, the report said.

Investigators believe he was behind a recent attempted armed robbery against an 83-year-old man. "We were able to arrest a 31-year-old Serbian citizen yesterday morning," regional police chief Reiner Moelle told news agency AFP. "He has declined to answer questions about the crimes," Moelle added.

A report by aNews on Wednesday said that special forces were deployed to arrest the man, who showed no resistance. Authorities were also investigating whether he had a role to play in the murder of a 94-year-old woman, whose body was found in Schwäbisch Hall in October 2020 close to the apartment of the deceased 77-year-old woman, the report added. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)



