German police raid 27 sites in probe of far-right crime network

Hundreds of police persons in Germany carried out dawn raids at homes and stores and detained eight suspects in connection with a far-right network suspected of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Over 500 police officers, including members of special units raided 27 homes and stores in the German states of Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt and Hesse.

The eight detained suspects range in age from 24 to 55. Police said they also were looking for evidence such as luxury cars and other high-end products, dpa said.

Public broadcaster MDR reported that the suspects are suspected of links to two neo-Nazi groups that allegedly ran much of the drug trafficking in Thuringia and were allegedly involved in the trade in illegal arms.

