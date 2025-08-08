/Newborn baby named after Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar : Hospital post ignites firestorm!

Germany's University Hospital Leipzig (UKL) is in the midst of controversy after posting a picture of the neonatal board on Instagram featuring the name of the October 7 terror attack mastermind, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. However, hospital staff have claimed that they have not noticed the name or are not aware of its popular association.

The post immediately sparked a backlash. The hospital deleted the picture and issued an apology. The screenshot of the picture shows a heart drawn over the 'i' of the Sinwar.

In Germany, parents have leeway to name their kids as they want to. However, there are local naming laws prohibiting some of the names that could have social stigma or violent connotations. Leipzig's civil registry office has indicated that they are likely to reject the approval of the name 'Yahya Sinwar'. However, if the parents contest it, they can take it to court.

The name Yahya is the Arabic for John the Baptist, and is very common among the Muslim community. In 2023, a total of 583 baby boys were given the name in UK. "Should it be allowed in Germany to name your child after a terrorist and mass murderer?" said a Jewish German rapper, Ben Salamo, according to the German outlet Bild.