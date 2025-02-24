German Chancellor Olaf Scholz bears 'responsibility' for 'bitter' defeat in election

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lamented a "bitter" defeat after his centre-left Social Democrats slumped to a heavy loss in Sunday's national elections.
"The election result is poor and I bear responsibility," Scholz told SPD party members, while congratulating conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz, whose party came out on top.
Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.