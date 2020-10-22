Georgia: Gunman storms bank, takes hostages

Hostage crisis in Georgia Photograph:( AFP )
According to the Georgia government, 43 hostages were transferred to a safe area.
A gunman in Georgia released hostages in a commercial bank and later fled, according to reports.
The gunman had stormed the bank in Zugdidi in western Georgia and demanded $500,000 as he took hostages. However, negotiators soon arrived on the scene as the gunman released hostages.
Reports said the gunman was armed with a hand grenade and dressed in military uniform.
