Gaza conflict: Lebanon's security forces deny Hezbollah involvement in firing rockets at Israel

Lebanese security forces have denied any involvement of the Hezbollah group in firing three rockets towards northern Israel.



Lebanon`s Elnashra news website had reported earlier that the rockets were fired on Thursday by the Hezbollah, reports Xinhua news agency.



But Lebanon`s al-Manar TV channel later reported that the Palestinian refugees in the Al Rashidiya camp in Tyre fired the rockets in support of the Palestinians in their recent clashes with Israel.



Lebanese security forces have arrested the Palestinians who fired the rockets from southern Lebanon`s Qlieleh village toward Israel, according to the Elnashra news website.



The rockets were fired into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Galilee, an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement.



No injury or damage was reported.



The firing of rockets from Lebanon came as Israel continued its airstrikes and shellings at the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip in response to the rocket attacks launched by the Palestinian militants in Gaza.