G7 summit LIVE 2023: G7 leaders pose for family photo
Story highlights
G7 summit 2023: The G7 summit is being hosted by Japan's G7 presidency this year in Hiroshima, Japan. The summit in Hiroshima provides an opportunity for G7 leaders to demonstrate their strong commitment to upholding the international order based on the rule of law, as well as to expand their outreach to the Global South. The following are the primary concerns to be addressed all through the eight working sessions: Russia's aggression against Ukraine, engagement with international partners Follow the blog for all the latest updates.
nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, economic resilience and security, climate, energy and environment, food, health and development. Leaders from Australia, Brazil, the Comoros, the Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, and Vietnam have also been invited to participate in various working sessions during the summit by the Japanese chair. The G7 meet is special for India as it is the first visit to the Japanese city by an Indian prime minister since India conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1974.
The G7 leaders on Saturday posed for a family photo ahead of their working lunch meeting on economic security at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima. European Council President Charles Michel, Italy's Primer Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen could be seen in the family photo.
China’s rapidly growing nuclear arsenal is a “concern to global and regional stability”, Group of Seven leaders said Friday after talks on nuclear disarmament in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
In an interview to Yomiuri Shimbun in Japan, PM Modi was asked about China's military expansion in the South China Sea. The Indian PM cited the example of resolving border and maritime issues with Bangladesh and said New Delhi respected sovereignty.
"India stands for respecting sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes, and adherence to international law. India is committed to protecting its sovereignty and integrity while promoting peaceful resolution of maritime disputes based on international law. India has successfully resolved land and maritime boundaries with Bangladesh, showcasing its approach."
In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Hiroshima, Japan on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. This meeting marks the first in-person interaction between the two leaders since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began last year.
The Indian PM took to twitter and said the two leaders discussed India's G20 presidency and Japan's G7 presidency to make the world a better place.
"Had an excellent meeting with PM @kishida230 this morning. We reviewed the full range of India-Japan relations and also discussed the focus areas of India’s G-20 Presidency and Japan’s G-7 Presidency towards making our planet better."
Had an excellent meeting with PM @kishida230 this morning. We reviewed the full range of India-Japan relations and also discussed the focus areas of India’s G-20 Presidency and Japan’s G-7 Presidency towards making our planet better. pic.twitter.com/2vFF2WQst5— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky headed towards Hiroshima on Saturday to join the G7 summit. His visit to Japan comes in the backdrop of US granting it access to advanced fighter jets and training for Kyiv's pilots.
"I want to thank the Japanese Government for placing the bust of Mahatma Gandhi here in Hiroshima and giving me the opportunity to unveil it. We should all follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and walk on the path of the welfare of the world. This will be the real tribute to Mahatma Gandhi," said PM Modi during the unveiling.
The Prime Minister's Office on Saturday released a video showcasing the Indian PM unveiling a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.
“A symbol of friendship and goodwill… Mahatma's bust, a gift from India to the city of Hiroshima, is a befitting tribute to a city that symbolises humanity's yearning for peace,” MEA Spokesperson Bagchi tweeted.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday (May 20).