/From 'India out' to Modi in Male: These 2 posters narrate a tale of India-Maldives ties over time

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Maldives on Friday (July 25) for a two-day state visit to the country for the first time after diplomatic tensions. The Indian PM was welcomed with a 21-gun salute at the 60th Independence Day celebrations in the Maldives during his state visit to the country for the first time after diplomatic clashes. The Indian PM is attending the event as a guest of honour at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu. The visit is PM Modi's third trip to the Maldives as Prime Minister and the first by any foreign head of state or government since President Muizzu assumed office.

The Defence Ministry of the Maldives displayed a giant portrait of PM Modi to honour his visit. The poster sent people in a flashback to 2023 when the country has displayed a giant "India out" poster during the diplomatic clashes. That was part of the poll promises of the parliamentary elections by Muizzu, where he had promised to send back the Indian troops from the Maldives. Muizzu promised that he would send back Indian troops to make sure that there is no “Indian influence.”

Modi poster in 2025 vs 'India out' poster in 2023 Photograph: (X, Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM)/Facebook)

Muizzu, along with his senior cabinet members, received PM Modi at the Male airport on Friday for his state visit to the Maldives on July 25-26. PM Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging discussions with President Mohamed Muizzu and inaugurate several development projects supported by India across the island nation. The Maldivian capital Male was decked up with colourful banners, giant posters and the Indian national flag lining the streets.

'Making significant efforts'

The Indian prime minister expressed gratitude to the Indian community for their warm and rousing welcome.