/French PM calls for ‘local and partial’ curfews after riots, blames ‘ultra-left’ for exploiting protests

France’s prime minister has said he has asked regional authorities to impose partial curfews in some cities after the government admitted police had “lost control” in several places during violent weekend protests around the country.

France’s Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said on Monday that he was fully resolved to restore public order and had called for “local and partial” curfews but added that there was “no question” of imposing a full curfew on entire cities.

Speaking to reporters after an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday, Lecornu said that a state of emergency would be declared if it was deemed necessary, but ⁠added that partial curfews seemed “more appropriate” at this stage.

The PM’s comments came after France’s interior minister admitted that police “lost control” in some cities during protests and President Emmanuel Macron demanded a full security review and new operational methods to end the rioting.

The minister said on Monday that there had been a “lack of anticipation” in preparations for the protests and conceded that police numbers had been inadequate to deal with rioters and looters at some places.

Nuñez said intelligence had suggested there would be 200,000 demonstrators across the country, but more than 500,000 turned out, and peaceful protests were hijacked, resulting in one of the most violent days of unrest in recent years.

He said he had tendered his resignation because he felt “responsible for everything that happened”, but Macron refused it. He instead told Nuñez to “take all necessary steps to ensure transparency over planning and intelligence failures”.

The protests come after weeks of demonstrations by high school students that have been marred by violent clashes with police at times.

Public buildings, including a town hall, were attacked and set ablaze, and an estimated 2,000 shops were ransacked and looted.

Rioting and looting continued on Sunday. The mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Grégoire, said on Monday that about 30 shops had been targeted in the capital in the last 24 hours, while 350 people were arrested overnight.

On Monday, protesters blocked entrances to the Louvre Museum in support of the nationwide high school student protest movement and to denounce “police repression”. The museum could not open as scheduled because of the protest.

“We are proud to announce that we are blocking the world’s largest museum,” read a leaflet displayed outside the museum.

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