Paris

French legislators are expected to hold a vote of no confidence against the government of French Prime Minister Michel Barnier on Wednesday afternoon, parliamentary sources said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

A no-confidence motion tabled by the left-wing alliance is likely to be adopted after the far-right National Rally said it would back it. The debate is set to begin at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.