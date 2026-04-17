/French man convicted of killing Israeli woman shot dead in Paris

A French man who was convicted of killing an Israeli woman, Lee Zeitouni, in a 2011 hit-and-run case in Tel Aviv, was shot dead on Thursday (Apr 16) morning in Paris. Eric ​Robic was killed at around 9:30 am in the wealthy suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine in an apparent targeted ambush. Eyewitnesses described ​two men riding a scooter who fired several handgun shots before fleeing the scene, according to French prosecutors.

While paramedics attempted to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at 10:10 am, The Jerusalem Post reported. His identity was officially confirmed shortly after.

Robic has had several criminal records and 12 convictions against him since 1994. He had been convicted of financial offences against car dealerships and banking institutions. He was also convicted of aggravated involuntary manslaughter as a driver. The most serious charge he was facing was the fatal hit-and-run, which happened more than a decade ago when his speeding SUV hit the 25-year-old Israeli woman, Lee Zeitouni, in Tel Aviv. The incident had triggered public outrage and diplomatic tensions between Israel and France after Paris refused Tel Aviv’s extradition request under its policy of not extraditing ​its own nationals.

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Robic was later tried in Paris under French law. In 2014, he was convicted of aggravated involuntary homicide and failure to assist a person in ⁠danger. During the trial, it was found that Robic had been driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. He was sentenced to five years in prison.