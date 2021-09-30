French court convicts ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy over illegal campaign financing

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives for a hearing at his trial on corruption charges at Paris courthouse Photograph:( AFP )
Sarkozy had massively overspent on his 2012 re-election campaign, six months after he was given a jail term for corruption in a separate trial.
A French court on Thursday convicted former president Nicolas Sarkozy of illegal campaign financing over massive overspending on his 2012 re-election campaign, six months after he was given a jail term for corruption in a separate trial.
Sarkozy, 66, who spent nearly twice the legal limit on his failed bid for a second term in office, will find out his sentence when the judge finishes reading her verdict.
(Developing)