'Good faith': French court clears two of defamation in Brigitte Macron gender case, reignites 'born a man' theory - How it begun

A French appeals court has overturned a ruling that required two women to pay damages to France's First Lady Brigitte Macron and her brother over a viral conspiracy theory falsely alleging she was born male. The court said the pair acted in "good faith" and dismissed the previous judgment, including financial penalties. In September 2023, a lower French court ruled in Brigitte Macron’s favour, ordering the two women to pay €8,000 in damages to her and €5,000 (about $5,500) to her brother. The court had found the allegations to be defamatory and invasive of privacy. Now the order by the Paris Appeals Court reversing that decision and stating that the defendants made their claims under a belief they were acting in the public interest - has sparked a widespread debate over the gender of Brigitte Macron. The court cancelled the damages, though it did not provide further legal justification for this reasoning.