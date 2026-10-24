/France deploys 70,000 security personnel as protests sweep across the nation

France is bracing for another weekend of protest as demonstrators march through the streets of Paris, Marseille, Orleans, Strasbourg, and the city of Limoges. The government are also gearing up, with roughly 70,000 security personnel deployed around the country. Popular museums, the Louvre, Musée d’Orsay and the Picasso Museum will close Saturday, while shops in Paris, Rennes and Bordeaux, including Luxury boutiques boarded up windows, barricaded and hired more security personnels.

The yellow vest movement's coordination called today's mobilisation "Acto II," after the protests against the cost of living and rising fuel prices. The organisers have counted 84 demonstrations in different French cities, plus eight gatherings at roundabouts and squares. Their demands include the immediate resignation of President Macron.

"We will not tolerate any unrest," Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Friday, adding that calls had been circulating on social media calling for violence and looting.

Police have reportedly used tear gas in Lyon, while armoured vehicles are marching through the streets of Marseille along with water cannon and riot police.

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In Orleans, left groups are marching as Marine Le Pen’s far-right, anti-immigration National Rally party gathers for its annual congress and the official launch of her presidential campaign. The rally is expected to draw 5000-10000 supporters. While around 20,000 and 30,000 people are expected to demonstrate against the far right in the city in a march against “racism, fascism and imperialism”.

The situation in Paris is tense as the police ordered a change of the route for the main march that’s been organised by trade unions. Police said such a procession presented “serious risks of public disorder, particularly due to the high density of businesses similar to those targeted during the October 17-18 weekend.” The shooting of a 26-year-old, well-respected martial arts star from a club outside Paris has added to the fear and uneasiness in the city.

Five other people were wounded in the shooting in a Paris suburb, three of whom sustained life-threatening injuries. Among them is a 12-year-old girl who was shot eight times and remains in serious but stable condition. The government said it was a “racist, terrorist attack”