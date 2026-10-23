/France shooting: One killed, four injured in suspected terror attack near Paris

French authorities have launched a terrorism investigation after a shooting west of Paris left one person dead and four others wounded on Friday (Oct 23). The suspect was arrested shortly after the attack, which unfolded in two neighbouring towns as the country remained on alert following recent street violence. The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office said it had opened an investigation into the shooting in Trappes and La Verriere on suspicion of “murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise”.

Gunman opened fire from vehicle

According to police, the shooting took place at around 10:30 am (0830 GMT), when a man travelling in a vehicle opened fire at several people in Trappes and neighbouring La Verriere. He was subsequently arrested in the nearby town of Coignieres.

The attack occurred around 20 kilometres (13 miles) west of the French capital. Local authorities cautioned that the death toll could change as emergency services continued their work at the scene.

Trappes Mayor Ali Rabeh described the incident in a post on Instagram. “An individual fired shots from his vehicle at multiple people along his path, in Trappes and La Verriere,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu called the case “very serious”. In a post on X, he said “all resources of the security forces and the judiciary are fully mobilised”.

Macron reacts to shooting

In a post on X, French President Emmanuel Macron said, “Deep emotion following the shooting attack that occurred in Trappes and La Verrière. One person has died. Several others are seriously injured. Our thoughts go out to the victims, their families, and all the residents of Yvelines. In this terrible ordeal, the Nation stands by their side.”

He added, “Recognition to our law enforcement forces who have already proceeded with the arrest of the perpetrator. The national antiterrorist prosecutor's office has taken charge.”

France on alert amid tensions

The shooting comes at a tense moment for France, following riots on the sidelines of mass protests over the cost of living last weekend. The unrest resulted in some of the worst street violence the country has witnessed in recent years.

Further protests are expected this weekend, prompting police to promise a stronger security presence. Several cities have also experienced overnight curfews over the past week.

France has faced a history of Islamist violence, most notably the November 2015 attacks in Paris, when jihadists killed 130 people. Although such incidents have become less frequent in recent years, officials continue to warn of the threat, with intelligence agencies regularly thwarting suspected plots.