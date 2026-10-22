/France moves to ban fresh protests as Macron faces mounting pressure

French authorities on Thursday (Oct 22) moved to impose bans or restrictions on demonstrations in several cities ahead of planned weekend rallies. This comes days after protests over the rising cost of living turned violent. Looting, arson and clashes with police have put the government under pressure to restore order, while its decision to ban some marches has triggered a separate row over the right to protest.

President Emmanuel Macron announced tighter security measures on Thursday, including curfews and restrictions on groups seeking to organise protests without what he called “legitimacy”. He said the immediate goal was to calm the situation before another round of nationwide demonstrations planned for Saturday.

“The priority is a return to calm,” Macron said after meeting ministers and intelligence officials. He is due to chair another defence council meeting on Friday to determine the government’s response.

Police restrictions spark fresh dispute

The measures have already drawn objections from student leaders and protest organisers. Police in Paris banned a student demonstration on Thursday, while authorities in Lyon prohibited all protests scheduled for Saturday. Grenoble, Rouen, Le Havre and Toulon also announced restrictions in city centres.

In Paris, police said Saturday’s march could proceed from Bastille in the east of the capital but would not be allowed to enter the city centre, where major public buildings and shops are located.

Coppelia Moreau, a university student leader, accused the authorities of dividing demonstrators into acceptable and unacceptable groups.

“What we are seeing is a government that doesn't want any demonstrations at all. That goes against the right to demonstrate,” she said, as quoted by AFP. Lawyers have challenged the Paris ban in court.

The Yellow Vest movement and unions organising the rallies also rejected the restrictions. Benjamin Ball, who maintains an online map of planned demonstrations, said organisers would not accept the order.

Arrests mount as political pressure grows

The government’s response has drawn criticism from both ends of the political spectrum, even as arrests continue. Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said 174 of the 2,500 people arrested since the unrest began had been jailed, while more than 900 were facing prosecution. Police have also arrested a 66-year-old man over the arson attack on the 19th-century town hall in Limoges. Another man, in his 30s, had been arrested earlier in the week.

Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader, accused Macron’s government of failing to restore order. Jean-Luc Melenchon, a far-left candidate criticised by the government for his response to the violence, blamed what he called “non-stop brutal repression” for the unrest.