Four killed in air ambulance crash in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Crash of Abu Dhabi Police air ambulance on Saturday killed four people including the two pilots, said the police. In a tweet, Abu Dhabi Police said that pilot trainer Khamis Saeed Al-Holy, Lieutenant Pilot Nasser Muhammad Al-Rashidi as well as civilians Dr Shahid Farouk Gholam and nurse Joel Qiui Sakara Minto died in the crash, Khaleej Times newspaper reported

General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police mourned death of four of its medical team members

"The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to their families, acquaintances and co-workers," the force said in a tweet.

The Gulf News identified the two pilots killed in the line of duty as Emiratis while the nationalities of doctor Ghulam and nurse Minto were not immediately known.

(With inputs from agencies)