Four dead after light plane crashes in central Austria

AFP
Vienna, AustriaUpdated: Nov 03, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

File Photo Photograph:(ANI)

The cause of the crash is still unknown and an investigation has been opened. Autopsies have been ordered to identify the victims.

Four people were killed after a small plane flying from Croatia to Salzburg crashed in central Austria, police said Friday.

The Cirrus SR20 left Zagreb on Thursday afternoon for Salzburg and crashed in rugged terrain near Lintsching, police said. 

The cause of the crash is still unknown and an investigation has been opened. Autopsies have been ordered to identify the victims.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF said flying conditions in the Salzburg province were "very difficult" on Thursday with strong winds and dense clouds.

