Forty people injured in Japan due to typhoon Haishen: Reports

At least, 40 people have been injured as Typhoon Haishen battered Japan's southern mainland, news agencies reported.



The Haishen typhoon, which has been raging across northeast Asia since the weekend, have inflicted significant damage to electricity lines, causing blackouts in more than 411,000 households. The railroad traffic was reportedly disrupted and 579 flights canceled due to the typhoon.



Yesterday, Typhoon Haishen hit Japan and bringing in its wake violent winds gusting up to 216 kmh (135 miles) and heavy rains. Japan Meteorological Agency predicted "record-level rainfall, landslides and floods. Surging tides are expected to cause flooding in low-lying areas, particularly around river mouths.

After lashing a string of exposed, remote southern islands, Haishen neared Japan's Kyushu region on Sunday evening, with authorities issues evacuation advisories for more than seven million residents.

According to the report, more than 8.5 million people were either recommended or ordered to evacuate and seek shelter due to the threat of floods and landslides associated with the typhoon.

