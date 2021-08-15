Former President Jacob Zuma undergoes surgical treatment at hospital 

Former President Jacob Zuma underwent a surgical treatment on Saturday at a hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal province where he is serving a 15-month prison sentence, the department of correctional services (DSC) confirmed.

“Mr Zuma underwent a surgical treatment on Saturday, August 14, with other procedures scheduled for the coming days. As a result, DSC is unable to predict a discharge date as our priority at this stage is for Mr Zuma to be provided the best care possible,” the department said in a statement on Sunday.

The department also appealed to the people to refrain from speculating on the health of former President and allow medical practitioners space to continue providing quality healthcare to him.

“As inmates are placed in correctional centers involuntarily, the state has a total and inescapable responsibility and duty to care for them in a manner that does not violate or compromise their constitutional rights, with access to healthcare,” the department said.

Jacob Zuma, 79, was sentenced to 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court.