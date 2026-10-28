/Florida mom arrested from plane for leaving 4 kids at home for work trip

A woman was arrested from a plane in Florida for leaving her four children at home without adult supervision. Irene Miller, a professional photographer, was taken into custody when she was deboarding at the Orlando International Airport on October 23. She is facing four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

The 50-year-old left home for a work trip on October 18. She left her four children behind at home, aged 14, 12, 11 and 9. She told them that a babysitter would come and help them get ready for school. She will check on them after school but not stay with them overnight. One of her children got injured on October 21 when a dumbbell fell on her 9-year-old brother's head.

Deputies arrived at their home and saw that the kids were all by themselves. They took the injured boy to the hospital, where he was treated and released. "The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate child neglect. These cases will be investigated, and charges will be brought against the parents who are not properly supervising or caring for their children," Sheriff Chris Blackmon said in a statement.

Florida has no laws on the issue