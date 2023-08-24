First Republican presidential debate LIVE | 15-week ban on abortion: Pence
First Republican presidential debate LIVE updates: Ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, the Republican party is holding the first debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday (August 23). Eight presidential hopefuls are in the field and hoping to secure a nomination from the GOP lawmakers. However, to do so, they will have to go against their colleagues in the debate and attempt to come out on top.
Former president Donald Trump is not participating in the debate saying the public knew who he was and "what a successful presidency" he had.
Fox News will be broadcasting the debate which starts at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).
Addressing the abortion issue, Pence attempted to draw a line by stating: "I'm a champion of life. Consensus is the opposite of leadership. Its not a states-only issue, its a moral issue. Can't we have a minimum standard in every state that when a baby is able to feel it should not be allowed for abortion. A 15-week minimum ban is necessary."
“Donald Trump added $8 trillion to our debt, and our kids are never going to forgive us for this," said Haley during the debate.
Notably, during Trump's presidency, the total public debt rose by nearly $7.8 trillion to $27.8 trillion in 2021 from $19.9 trillion in 2017.
Vivek Ramaswamy perhaps had the most attention during the opening round. Chris Christie attacked the Indian-origin leader by calling him someone who sounds like 'ChatGPT', suggesting that GOP lawmakers see him as the biggest threat.
"I do think, Bret, it's going to take an outsider," said Ramaswamy during the debate when quizzed about the American dream achievable for the next generation.
"Because for a long time we had professional politicians in the Republican Party who have been running from something. Now is our moment to start running to something. To our vision of what it means to be an American today," he added.
Just as the primary in Milwaukee got underway, former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson dropped his interview with Donald Trump. He titled the video: Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump.
Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023
Indian-origin Nikki Haley in the opening speech, talking about inflation said: "I think it's time for an accounant in the White House."
"This decline is not inevitable. It's a choice," DeSantis said. "We need to send Joe Biden back to his basement and reverse American decline."
"We also cannot succeed when the Congress spends trillions and trillions of dollars. Those rich men north of Richmond have put us in this situation," he added.
"I think I am unquestionably the best prepared, the most tested, the most qualified and proven conservative in this race. I was the first to talk about long-term debt issues. I will put our country back on the path of growth" said Mike Pence.
He also took a jab at Ramaswamy by saying: "Vivek recently said, 'A president can't do everything.' Well I've got news for you, Vivek. I've been in the hallway and the West Wing. A president of the United States has to confront every crisis facing America."
Vivek Ramaswamy in his opening remarks said the debate was the beginning and "we are just getting warmed up".
We are live with the first presidential debate. A live studio audience of 4,000 is currently in place. Today's debate is the first time public will see the GOP candidates side-by-side to take note of their policies.
Candidates will be discussing a range of urgent topics and the discourse will provide insight into each candidate's focal points and strategies.
While Trump's absence is supposed to be notable, Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor is the next biggest target in the first debate. Despite having his lead in the prez race cut down in recent months, many tout DeSantis as the closest rival to Trump.
First Republican presidential debate LIVE updates: The eight candidates to have qualified for the primary are: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.