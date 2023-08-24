First Republican presidential debate LIVE | 15-week ban on abortion: Pence

First Republican presidential debate LIVE updates: Ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, the Republican party is holding the first debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday (August 23). Eight presidential hopefuls are in the field and hoping to secure a nomination from the GOP lawmakers. However, to do so, they will have to go against their colleagues in the debate and attempt to come out on top.

Former president Donald Trump is not participating in the debate saying the public knew who he was and "what a successful presidency" he had.

Fox News will be broadcasting the debate which starts at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).