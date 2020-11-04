First election results: Biden wins Vermont and Virginia, Trump takes West Virginia

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States.

The first results have just come in, with US media projecting wins for Biden in Vermont and Virginia, and for Trump in West Virginia.

The Republican incumbent is looking poised to win in Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia -- all states he won in 2016.

The tally gives Trump 24 electoral votes to 16 for Biden. The magic number is 270.

Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.

