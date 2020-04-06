Finally, UNSC to discuss coronavirus crisis

The UN Security Council(UNSC) finally seems to have woken up to the coronavirus reality. The pandemic now seems to fit the 'geo-political' scope of the body.



Nine elected members of UNSC have written to the body's president requesting a meeting on the "peace and security" impacts of COVID-19.

Jose Singer, the special envoy from the Dominican Republic has given the nod. The meeting is apparently taking shape andit may happen before this week ends. Even the UNSC general will finally be briefing the council on the pandemic.



The UNSC chair wants the meeting to take place first and see how the events play out but there are two draft resolutions currently in circulation. One among the permanent members and another among the non-permanent states.

The Security Council may wish to take up one of them especially the one prepared by Estonia. This resolution highlights the growing concerns about the unprecedented extent of the coronavirus outbreak. It calls for full transparency over the pandemic. A clear reference to the growing criticism that China is hiding vital details about the origin of the virus.

However, China is expected to be supported by Russia much like last month. The US is yet to take a stand - The Trump administration seems to have adopted a softer stand on China which leaves France and the United Kingdom as the last hope. Both these nations have been badly hit by the coronavirus. They may try to pin some responsibility.