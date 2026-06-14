/'Faced racism in the US?': Indian student's visa rejection after unusual question sparks debate

An Indian student headed to the United States for a master's degree in Biomedical Engineering has sparked discussion online after sharing his experience of being denied a US student visa following a brief interview at the US Consulate in Mumbai. The student, who had secured admission to Michigan Technological University, said the visa interview lasted only a few minutes and included an unexpected question about whether he had experienced racism or harm in the United States and whether he expected similar issues upon returning.

According to his Reddit post, the visa officer interrupted his explanation of why he chose the university and subsequently denied the application under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act. The student also claimed that several other applicants interviewed at the same counter received similar decisions that day. His account has since drawn attention from international students, triggering discussions about visa interviews, rejection trends, and the US student visa process.

What exactly happened?

The Indian student recounted what he referred to as a challenging day for numerous students attending visa interviews at the Mumbai location. “I think the entire batch got unlucky today,” the student remarked. He said that as soon as he entered the visa interview room, the VO asked him to hand over the passport and as he was describing why he wanted to be a part of Michigan Technological University, he was interrupted and asked if he had encountered any harm or racism in the United States and whether he anticipated facing similar challenges upon his return. The student said that he responded with "No Sir" to both inquiries before being requested to present his Form I-20. The VO then said: “I am sorry but I cannot offer you US visa today.” The denial was allegedly issued under Section 214(b), a clause often referenced in nonimmigrant visa rejections when applicants fail to meet eligibility criteria or persuade consular officials of their intention to return to their home country upon finishing their studies.